The global pandemic posed a severe threat to the world and also the Indian economy, as it became difficult to trade in person. The startups were the most affected by the disaster as getting backing from investors became increasingly difficult.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The onset of Corona forced people to stay in their homes and, the businesses stopped receiving customers. Eventually, they began shutting down one by one as the business community struggled to find ways to reach their patrons.

It has become imperative that these enterprises find better and cost-efficient ways to approach the public. Traditional business practices are becoming obsolete by the day as people are getting more used to shopping online from the leisure of their homes.

That is why every business, no matter how big or small, needs a website on the internet. It is also why a business website is one of the most vital needs for any startup today.

But, it is a costly affair as developing a website is not a piece of cake. Aside from development and domain registration, the expenditure on web hosting takes up most of the budget, leaving very little to carry other activities.

So, you have to be extra careful and make a wise decision to choose a hosting with decent performance without putting much stress on your funds. Good and affordable hosting can go a long way in shaping your online business.

MilesWeb is a web hosting company that has taken note of these problems to devise pocket-friendly service plans for startups as well as small and medium enterprises. They provide everything a small business website needs to operate without charging too heftily.

They began as a hosting provider in 2012 so they could help the upcoming ventures beat their challenges online. There was always a void in the Indian market for a budget hosting provider that could cater to the requirements of startups.

It is a perfect hosting for beginners who don’t know how to code and develop a website. You can create your own website instead of hiring a developer and launch it with the help of their website builder tool. You even save money on SSL certificates and domain registration if you buy their one/three-year plans. It reduces the total cost of your website's development and launching.

Many of the business owners are inexperienced in hosting and, it is difficult for them to customize the settings by themselves. MilesWeb fully manages its hosting platform, configuring it for your website for no extra charges. It is a lifesaver for business owners with no technical background as they can leave it to professionals.

Also, they offer 24/7 support via live chat and email. The support team of MilesWeb has won many awards for their exceptional service and earned appreciation from many business clients. Many startup entrepreneurs have given an account of their satisfactory experience with MilesWeb on many rating platforms on the internet.

As a leading hosting company in India, MilesWeb has built a reputation among Indian businesses as a reliable web host for startup websites. Why do these ventures prefer MilesWeb over other big names in the industry? It is because the provider has always looked out for them.

Despite lowering its prices to the minimum in the industry, MilesWeb has never compromised on its service quality. As a testimony to the statement, MilesWeb offers a 30-day Money-back guarantee that fully refunds the clients within their first thirty days if they receive unsatisfactory service.

Providing powerful web hosting at affordable costs, MilesWeb has helped many startups and small businesses flourish. Especially during the pandemic, they have hosted websites and applications for universities, online coaching institutes, ERP and accounting software on the cloud, office backup, virtual desktops and more.

If you are looking for a hosting company for your startup website, we recommend you visit them today and get started with ease.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma