WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy Director Rajiv Aggarwal Resign

WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose has resigned, the company said in a statement. Meta's Country Lead for Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal quit today, the social media giant announced. Meta is the parent company of the social media platform Facebook and the instant messaging app WhatsApp.

“I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation,” Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, said in a statement.

The news comes two weeks after Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigned to take up another job at rival Snap, best known for its instant messaging app Snapchat. Meta also announced the appointment of Shivnath Thukral as Director of Public Policy for Meta in India across all its platforms. He had already been serving as the Director of Public Policy for WhatsApp India.

Last Wednesday, Meta announced that it would be laying off 11,000 employees in a bid to downsize. This was the first time in the company’s history that such a large number of employees were laid off. According to a New York Times report, e-commerce giant Amazon is also planning to lay off 10,000 employees involved in corporate and technology jobs.