Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, the founder of Gitanjali Gems, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction for a preview of the Netflix documentary ‘Bad Boy Billionares’

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, the founder of Gitanjali Gems, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction for a prescreening of the Netflix documentary ‘Bad Boy Billionares’ before its release. The documentary, which is scheduled to be released on September 2nd, sheds light on the conduct of various business tycoons including Choksi himself, his nephew Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy Sahara and Ramalinga Raju among others.

Mehul Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said that his client does not want a stay on the release of documentary, but instead wants a pre-screening of the web-series before its release. Netflix’s representative in Delhi High Court, senior lawyer Neeraj Kishan Kaul said it was highly unlikely that the series would be shown to Choksi prior release. In addition, Kaul said that there is no more than two-minute piece on Nirav Modi where Mehul Choksi’s context has been mentioned. The Delhi High Court will hear the matter on Friday, 28th August.

A little less than two-minute long trailer of ‘Bad Boy Billionares’ gives a glimpse into the life beleagured diamantaire Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy Sahara (of Sahara Group), almost defunct Kingfisher Airlines chairman Vijay Mallya and former Chairman-CEO of Satyam Computer Services, Ramalinga Raju.

“Every move decoded, every paisa tracked down,” Netflix had captioned Bad Boy Billionares’ trailer. In another statement before the release of trailer, Netflix explained the series as an ‘investigative docuseries’ which explores the ‘greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons.’





The 61-year-old Mehul Choksi, reportedly is residing in Antigua, and is wanted by India’s judicial authorities for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption and money laundering (under Prevention of Money Laundering Act). The PMLA is investigation Choksi and Nirav Modi in connection with over Rs 13,000 Crore of alleged fraud at a Punjab National Bank branch in Mumbai.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha