New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: It was in 2008 that a person or group of persons using the name 'Satoshi Nakamoto' published a paper that jumpstarted the development of what is now known as 'cryptocurrency'. The paper, which was titled 'Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System', described the use of a peer-to-peer network as a solution to the problem of double-spending.

Fast forward 13 years, Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of bitcoin, is now the 15th wealthiest person in the world after the cryptocurrency’s recent price rally. Nakamoto’s net worth is estimated to be up to $73 billion, with crypto holdings in the region of 750,000 to 1.1 million BTC.

Here's all you need to know about Satoshi Nakamoto and the possible faces behind the name.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Satoshi Nakamoto is the anonymous name used by the creators of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Although the name Satoshi Nakamoto is often synonymous with Bitcoin, the actual person that the name represents has never been found, leading many people to believe that it is a pseudonym for a person with a different identity or a group of people.

However, Nakamoto’s involvement with Bitcoin ended in 2010. The last correspondence anyone had with Nakamoto was in an email to another crypto developer saying that they had "moved on to other things."

Possible faces behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto

Despite the speculations around who is Satoshi Nakamoto, three people have been credited the most with the identity. Here's a look at them.

1. Craig Wright: He is an Australian computer scientist and businessman. He has publicly claimed to be the main part of the team that created bitcoin, and the identity behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. However, these claims are regarded as false by much of the media and the cryptocurrency community.

2. Dorian Nakamoto: He is a Japanese American man living in California, whose birth name is Satoshi Nakamoto. Trained as a physicist at Cal Poly University in Pomona, Nakamoto worked as a systems engineer on classified defense projects and computer engineer for technology and financial information services companies.

3. Nick Szabo: Nick Szabo is a computer scientist, legal scholar, and cryptographer known for his research in digital contracts and digital currency. He was active in pre-Bitcoin "bit gold" technologies and is viewed as a potential Satoshi Nakamoto.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta