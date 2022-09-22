Meesho Announces 11-Day 'Rest And Recharge' Break For Employees To Prioritise Mental Health; Check Details

Social platform Meesho is one of the largest places for reselling and purchasing trendy products a economical prices. Apart from customer satisfaction, the platform also ensures to keep its employees happy. In order to do so, the company has taken a step where they wanted to emphasise employees' mental health. In a better initiative, the company has announced an 11-day companywide break from October 22 to November 1 this year.

The move comes as a way to rejuvenate employees' mental health, and this also marks the first-ever industry initiative which will help the people working with the company to “completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being" after the festive sale time.

This marks Meesho's second time taking the initiative toward the betterment of its employees. This step is the company's reflection of “continued commitment towards building a people-centric workplace, one that truly looks after its employees — our greatest asset".

The company has also provided several opportunities to its employees by introducing different initiatives such as the power to choose to work from the home, office, or other location they want to work from. The company also introduced initiatives such as an annual workation in locations like Goa and sponsor daycare facilities for employees with children below six years of age.

Due to a hectic lifestyle and work burnout, a lot of people are going through stress, anxiety, and other issues that have now become a major cause of corner. Breakdowns and often remaining exhausted are some of the common issues people are facing these days.

According to Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer at Meesho, "Building a great company culture requires one to acknowledge that work-life balance, rest, and rejuvenation are key to employee well-being. With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms."

He further said that employees can choose whatever way they want in order to decompress their stress levels. Either they can spend quality time with family or can go on a vacation.

"Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates," Singh added.