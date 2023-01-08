McDonald's To Layoff Corporate Staff, Confirms CEO; Key Announcement On April 3

Amid massive global layoffs, now, US popular fast food chain Mc Donald's has announced that may fire employees in some departments, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski, with the move being part of a larger, updated business strategy to build more restaurants. These McDonald’s Layoffs are likely to take place in April 2023.

According to reports, Kempczinski laid out the plan to the Chicago-headquartered company's global employees on Friday.

“We will look to our strategy and our values to guide how we reach those decisions and support every impacted member of the company. We will begin announcing key decisions by April 3,” read a letter from the CEO of the American multinational fast food chain.

He also told the Wall Street Journal that "some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away".

“We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead. Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth," stated the McDonald's CEO.

Besides layoffs, the move may also lead to the expansion of some departments as according to the memo sent by McD CEO, these layoffs are not due to cost-cutting but in order to "innovate faster and work more efficiently.” The fast food major, however, did not reveal how many new stores it wants to open.

As per the present count, the company is reported to have around 2,00,000 corporate staff and workers. At present, it has a presence in more than 38,000 locations in over 100 countries.

As and if the fast-food chain moves further with the slashings, they would join a growing list of companies – mostly tech and e-commerce giants – that have, in recent months, terminated staff, or have plans to do so. These include Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, and Vimeo among others.