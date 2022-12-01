Maruti Suzuki November Sales Up 14 Per Cent In November

India's largest passenger vehicle maker is confident its cars will account for 50 per cent of total sales.

MARUTI Suzuki India reported on Thursday that total wholesales grew by 14 per cent to 1,59,044 units in November. According to a statement, the company dispatched 1,39,184 units to dealers in November 2021.

The company's domestic sales rose 18 per cent to 1,39,306 units in November against 1,17,791 units for the same month in 2021.

Sales of mini cars, such as Alto and S-Presso, increased to 18,251 units as compared with 17,473 in the same month last year. Likewise, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 72,844 units as against 57,019 cars in November 2021.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw sales increase to 1,554 units compared with 1,089 units in November last year while utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose to 32,563 units as compared with 24,574 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

However, exports declined to 19,738 units as against 21,393 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

In fact, the Hamamatsu-based Suzuki Motor Corporation – MSI’s parent company – expects the passenger vehicle market to end the decade lower than its earlier projection. Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it estimated the Indian passenger vehicle market to have a size of one crore units by 2030.

Nevertheless, the Japanese automaker has not revised its goal of attaining a 50 per cent market share. Currently, it enjoys nearly 42 per cent of all sales in the segment. India also constitutes 55 per cent of the global sales of Suzuki Motor Corporation. Moreover, the revenue share of the MSI rose to the highest in seven years.

With inputs from PTI.

