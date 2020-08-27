Facebook India Managing Director Ajit Mohan said the change in consumer behaviour due to Covid pandemic is not a temporary phenomenon and the digital acceleration witnessed over the last few months is likely to stay even in the post-covid world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Facebook India Managing Director Ajit Mohan said the change in consumer behaviour due to Covid pandemic is not a temporary phenomenon and the digital acceleration witnessed over the last few months is likely to stay even in the post-covid world.

Speaking on Consumer Behaviour Reshaping Business Models at IAMAI's Marketing Conclave, Mr Mohan said, Covid 19 has crunched a few years off consumer behaviour change into just a few months, in some cases even weeks.

Citing the boom in Adtech sector in the last few months, he said it illustrates the possibility of a wave of disruptive economic models in the post-covid era.

Referring to a study by Boston consulting group, the Facebook India MD noted digitally-influenced purchases in India have gone up by 15-20% for some of the largest consumer goods categories including apparels, mobile phone and consumer-packaged goods. He further added that the change in consumer behaviour has deeply affected offline networks.

In many of the places hit hardest by the pandemic, he said, message volume increased more than 50% voice and video calling more than doubled live broadcast from India tripled since June compared to last year.

A Facebook commissioned study shows that 46% of festive shoppers would like to see videos that would get them in holiday mode and one can understand where that sentiment is coming from, he added.

The real power of digital infrastructure, he said, gets unleashed as startups and small businesses come online and tap the opportunities across verticals to gain massive growth.

“Digital influence is relevant for categories that are bought online as well as offline. According to Nielsen study, digital marketing proved to be most effective to drive offline sales for Mondelez’s chocolates in kirana stores and this study was done even before the pandemic drove digital to even greater levels,” he added.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha