New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The BSE Sensex on Monday opened in red and dropped by 585 points or 1.02 per cent to open at 56,521.93. Similarly, the Nifty was down by 191 points or 1.12 per cent to open at 16,835.05 as stock markets around the globe continue to struggle amid fears over the new 'Omicron' variant of the COVID-19 infection detected first in South Africa.

Asian Paints was badly struggling in the opening session and was down by 1.7 per cent in the Sensex pack, followed by Bajaj Auto, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India. On the other hand, Reliance Industries (RIL) was up by 2.36 per cent and was accompanied by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies and Dr Reddy’s.

Experts have blamed the emergence of the Omicron variant which has forced several countries, mostly in Europe to reimpose travel restrictions, behind the downfall of the stock market. However, they suggest that investors should not panic amid hopes that the situation might improve soon.

"Triggered by the new COVID variant in South Africa, domestic markets plummeted into negative territory following weak global peers. Existing inflation fears coupled with worries of an aggressive policy tightening by the US Fed Reserve also added to today's catastrophic session," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, told news agency PTI on Friday.

"On the domestic front, broad-based sell off was witnessed as investors dumped COVID-sensitive stocks while focus was shifted towards the pharma sector amid growing concerns over the new variant with higher mutations," Nair added.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were also down as investors continued to assess the risks to the economic recovery posed by the new COVID variant Omicron. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined by 0.34 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.42 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma