New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Equity benchmark Sensex on Monday dropped by 435.74 points or 0.73 per cent to open at 59,200.27 while the Nifty 50 index declined by 129.85 points or 0.73 per cent to open at 17,634.95 due to a resurgence of the deadly COVID-19 in several European countries.

The top loser in the Sensex pack was Reliance Industries (RIL) who shares declined by nearly 4 per cent following its proposed deal to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil refinery and petrochemical business to Saudi Aramco for USD 15 billion.

Besides RIL, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India (SBI) were trading in red with their shares being down by 3.73 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and ITC were trading in green.

Market analysts have blamed the resurgence of COVID-19 in several European countries, including Austria where a complete lockdown has been reimposed again due to a spike in cases, behind the decline in Sensex and Nifty.

Speaking to news agency PTI, VK Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, has also blamed the dollar index rising over 96 behind the dip in the stock market. He also noted that the "disastrous listing of Paytm may bring sanity to the exuberant IPO valuations".

"Nifty has corrected around 4.5 per cent from the all-time high. The risk-off mood in global markets may gather strength on fresh COVID cases in Europe and lockdowns in countries like Austria," PTI quoted Vijaykumar as saying.

"FIIs are likely to accelerate selling in this risk-off environment. Retail investors need not rush in to buy on declines. Partial profit booking and raising the cash level in the portfolio may be considered," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Seoul were positive. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.06 per cent to USD 78.84 per barrel.

