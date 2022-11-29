Nifty And Sensex Peak On Monday Defying Trends In Asia

AFTER Nifty and Sensex closed at an all-time high, defying speculations that the dip of indices in China would have an adverse effect in India, Nifty opened at 18,552.45 points on Tuesday, November 29, while Sensex opened at 62,362.08 points.

On Monday, allaying fears of a bear run, Nifty had closed at 18,562.75 points, while witnessing a historic high of 18,614.25 points – surpassing the previous record of 18,604 points. Sensex too hit 62,701.4 points, before closing at 62,504.80 points.

BPCL, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products and SBI Life were the top gaining stocks on Monday while Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the stocks that lost the most for the same day.

On Tuesday, the most active stocks were Tata Steel (up by 1.91 per cent), Reliance (down by 0.15 per cent), TCS (up by 0.13 per cent), HUL (up by 2.55 per cent) and Wipro (up by 0.17 per cent).

Apart from HUL and Tata Steel, other top gainers were Titan Company (up by 1.79 per cent), Ultratech Cement (up by 1.35 per cent), and Dr Reddys Labs (up by 1.19 per cent).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corp (down by 0.79 per cent), Larsen (down by 0.78 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down by 0.58 per cent), NTPC (down by 0.47 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (down by 0.38 per cent) were the top losers.

In the FMCG segment, United Breweries gained 1.82 per cent, Dabur India gained 4.36 per cent and ITC gained 0.41 per cent. In Healthcare, Apollo Hospital gained 1.29 per cent, Lupin gained 2.59 per cent, Cipla 1.92 per cent and Glenmark 1.95 per cent.

Auto did not see major gains although Maruti Suzuki (up by 0.07 per cent), Hero Motocorp (up by 1.33 per cent) and M&M (up by 0.78 per cent) gained, while Tata Motors’ shares declined (0.10 per cent).