'Market Rumour': Adani Group Denies Reports Of Hiring US Firm Grant Thornton For Audits

ADANI Enterprises Limited on Thursday denied all reports of Adani Group hiring accountancy Grant Thornton for conducting an independent audit of some of its firms' finances following claims of financial fraud and mismanagement by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Calling it a 'market rumour', Adani Group said that it would be 'inappropriate' to comment on it, adding that it will continue to make disclosures in compliance with its obligations under SEBI Regulations, 2015.

"We would like to clarify that the said news item appears to be a market rumour and hence it would be inappropriate on our part to comment on it. We wish to confirm that we have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges," AEL said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises (AEL) on Tuesday posted Rs 820 crore profit after tax for the quarter that ended December 2022. The firm had incurred a Rs 12 crore loss in the year-ago period.

The company said its total income rose 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26,951 crore in the reviewed quarter. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 101 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,968 crore, according to a statement from the company.

"Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India's most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building a core infrastructure business," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

However, ever since the report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg broke, Adani Group has reportedly lost nearly USD 120 billion in market value.

The Adani Group has attacked Hindenburg as "an unethical short seller" and stated that the report by the New York-based entity was "nothing but a lie".

The recent report by Hindenburg Research was not an attack on any specific company but a "calculated attack" on India, its growth story, and ambitions, it had mentioned earlier in a long 413-page report.

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a "calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," it said.

(With inputs from agency)