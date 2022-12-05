Bull Run Breaks On Monday | Key Stocks To Watch Today

SENSEX and Nifty are at a record high. On Friday, the former had closed at 63,284.19 points while the latter had closed at 18,812.50 points. At the opening bell on Monday, both were short of those marks.

While Sensex opened at 62,978.58 points, Nifty slipped down to 18,752.40 points. Nevertheless, it is the second consecutive month that the Indian equity market has risen by five per cent.

The IT sector is expected to perform well today, as expectations of markets rallying abound. TVS Motors (down by 1.62per cent), HDFC Bank (down by 0.33 per cent) and Tata Steel (up by 0.62 per cent) remained the most active stocks in the morning.

The major reason behind the bullish performance of Indian markets is the plain fact that India is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

FII inflows are up, as is the growth in retail investors, Combined with good earnings growth for major market drivers, and a favourable climate ahead, the Indian equity market promises to perform well in the future.