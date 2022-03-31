New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As the new financial year begins on April 1, a number of changes are coming into effect which you must know about. These changes include updated filing of ITR, tax rules on Employee Provident Fund (EPF), KYC rule and new rule for crypto assets among others.

Non-compliant KYC accounts to be restricted: People whose bank accounts are not compliant with ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) will have their bank account services restricted. This may include restrictions on cash withdrawals and cash deposits.

Tax on EPF account: The EPFO from April 1, 2022 will maintain two different accounts, one for taxable sum and other for non-taxable sum.

Cryptocurrency tax: All the sums from cryptocurrency earnings will be taxed at 30 per cent, as was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the latest Union Budget.

Updated filing of ITR: One can make the updates for any errors or mistakes made while filing the Income Tax Returns. Indians can file any updated return within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

No ITR for people above 75 years of age: The senior citizens above the age of 75 will be exempted from filing income tax returns with a declaration given to the bank.

State government employees contribute to the National Pension Scheme (NPS): State government employees from April 1, 2022, can contribute and claim up to 14 per cent of their basic salary and dearness allowance under the National Pension System scheme.

No continuance of benefit on home loan: Until the financial year of 2021-22, a citizen could claim an additional deduction on home loans with interest up to Rs 1.5 lakh for properties valued less than Rs 45 lakh. The finance minister has not extended this scheme to the next financial year.

