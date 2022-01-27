New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Tata Group on Thursday got the official handover of Air India, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate. Last year, Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, won the bid to acquire 100 per cent equity shareholding of Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).

Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday. The group also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit, which made the "historic transition" possible.

"We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Tata Group takes over management and control of Air India, starting today pic.twitter.com/qKMNPlwmNk

"The formalities have been completed. The Air India disinvestment process is closed. The shares have been transferred to Talace Pvt Ltd, which is the new owner of Air India", Tuhin Kant Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM said, adding that "a new board, led by the strategic partner, takes charge of Air India".

Earlier in the day, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital before the formal takeover of Air India. "Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet after the meeting.

Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi. @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/7yP8is5ehw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 27, 2022

Tata will make big changes after the formal handover of Air India. The maximum emphasis will be given to ensure that all Air India aircraft fly on time. Tata Group has also planned several other changes. There will be changes in seating arrangements and also the dress of the cabin crew. Tata is a leading player in the hotel business and it will give top priority to improve the quality of food in the airline, sources said.

According to an Air India official, a recorded message of Ratan Tata will be played out on board in all Air India aircraft. Tata Sons won a bid for acquiring the national for Rs 18,000 crore, the government announced in October 2021, marking the end of the process to privatise the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan