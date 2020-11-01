New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As part of its measures to boost spending ahead of the festive season, the Centre has extended tax exemption on cash allowance under LTC cash voucher scheme to non-central government. "In order to provide the benefits to other employees (i.e. non-central government employees)... it has been decided to provide similar income-tax exemption for the payment of cash equivalent of LTC fare to the non-central Government employees also," ministry said in a statement.

The fresh stimulus measure would allow non-government employees as well to claim tax free cash allowance from their employers if a LTC scheme similar to one in the government sector is included in their working contract.

“Accordingly, the payment of cash allowance, subject to maximum of Rs 36,000 per person as Deemed LTC fare per person (Round Trip) to non-Central Government employees, shall be allowed income-tax exemption subject to fulfilment of conditions…,” the statement added.

Like in the case of central government employees, the exemption to other category will only be extended if an employee exercises an option for the deemed LTC fare in lieu of the applicable LTC in the block year 2018-21. Also, the employee will have to spend three times of the value of the deemed LTC fare on purchase of goods/services which carry a GST rate of not less than 12% from GST registered vendors through digital mode. The said spending will have to be made during the period from the 12th of October, 2020 to 31st of March, 2021.

The tax exemption and the amount of cash equivalent of LTC will reduce proportionately if the spent is less than three times the actual value.

Further, as this exemption is in lieu of the exemption provided for LTC fare, an employee who has exercised an option to pay income tax under concessional tax regime under section 115BAC of the Income-tax Act, 1961 shall not be entitled for this exemption.

Through the LTC consumption boost plan for non-government employees, the government expects a demand generation of Rs 28,000 crore in the economy.

The total demand generation, including the measures announced earlier in the month, is estimated at over Rs 1 lakh crore.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha