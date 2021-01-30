Punjab National Bank account holders will not be able to withdraw money from non-EMV automated teller machines (ATMs) from February 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what might directly affect or impact the lives of common men across India, several new rules will come into effect in the country from February 1 -- a Monday. Some of these changes are periodic, such as the revision in the prices of gas cylinders, while others are necessitated with the changing times. So here are a few things that are going to change from February 1, 2021.

Cylinder prices

The LPG rates are revised at the start of every month. The prices had been increased twice in the month of December, last year, while no change was made in January. In view of the same, the companies are likely to revise the cylinder prices on February 1.

PNB account holders will not be able to withdraw cash from these banks

Punjab National Bank account holders will not be able to withdraw money from non-EMV automated teller machines (ATMs) from February 1. A non-EMV ATM are those ATMs which do not hold the card during the transaction. In non-EVM ATMs, customers' data is generally read by a magnetic strip. "To protect our esteemed customers from fraudulent ATM activities, PNB will be restricting transactions (financial and non-financial) from Non-EMV ATM machines from February 1, 2021 Go Digital, Stay Safe!" the bank had tweeted earlier.

Budget presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the eighth budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on February 1. Experts believe that the government will keep the existing tax slabs intact, though enhance the Income Tax deduction limit under section 80C of the IT act from the current Rs 1.5 lakhs to Rs 2.5- 3 lakhs in the forthcoming budget.

Spice jet to operate domestic flights on new routes

Budget airline SpiceJet has announced the launch of 16 new flights connecting Jaipur with different cities. Money Control quoted the company as saying that all these flights will commence operations effective from February 1 and February 10.

Other than these changes, it was expected that the government would allow international flight operations to resume from February 1 at a time when the coronavirus cases in the country has significantly reduced. However, the aviation regulator issued a statement earlier this week, stating that the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights has been extended till February 28, 2021

Posted By: Lakshay Raja