LPG Price Slashed By Rs 91.50; Check New Rates Here

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use coming into effect from September 1, 2022. Reportedly, OMCs have reduced the cost of the 19-kg LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 giving a sigh of relief to consumers.

As per the announcement, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1, 885 as against the old price that was Rs 1,976.5. After the new charges come into effect, a commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata will now cost Rs 1995.50 instead of Rs 2095.50. The same in Mumbai and Chennai will cost Rs 1,844 instead of Rs 1,936.50, and Rs 2,045 instead of Rs 2,141 respectively.

Since the prices of the LPG cylinders have been slashed, it will give some relief to restaurants, tea stalls, etc, which add up to the largest user segment of the 19-kg cylinder.

However, it must be noted that the prices of domestic cylinders remain untouched as of now. Earlier, the prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2-kg were raised by Rs 50 per unit on July 6. In May too, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised. The prices of the same in the capital currently stand at Rs 1,053 per unit. Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

The Oil Marketing Companies announce the prices of LPG cylinders twice a month. The revision of prices is done at the beginning of the month and during the middle of the month.

Earlier, on August 1, 2022, the prices of a 19-kg commercial cylinder were slashed by Rs 36 in the national capital. Before the cost was reduced a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi rated Rs 2,012.50, while the same in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai cost Rs 2,132.00, 1,972.50, and Rs 2,177.50, respectively.

Even in July price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi was reduced by Rs 198. The same was slashed by Rs 135 with effect from June 1.

Additionally, it must be noted that the cost differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT. Prices are higher in states with higher taxes.

As per the reports, the price of LPG in Delhi largely depends on the international prices of crude. When these prices go up, the cost of LPG cylinders also tends to rise. However, the prices have been subsidized by the government for the poorer section of society.