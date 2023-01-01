LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Gets Costlier At Rs 25 Per Kg; Check City-wise Prices

A worker carries Lpg cylinders at a godown, as domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, in New Delhi. (ANI /File Photo)

The price of commercial gas cylinder was increased from Rs 19 per kg to Rs 25 per kg from Sunday, January 1, 2023. This hike in price of commercial LPG came after seven consecutive reductions. Meanwhile, the cost of domestic cylinders has remained unchanged.

Starting from today, a commercial cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 1,769. In Mumbai, commercial LPG will cost Rs 1,721, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

In November 2022, the Oil marketing companies (OMC) had reduced the price of commercial cooking gas across the four metro cities by Rs 115.5. Earlier, in September and October, the OMC slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by Rs 91.5 and Rs 25.50, respectively. This was the seventh cut in price of commercial cylinders since June 2022.