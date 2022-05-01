New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have hiked the price of commercial LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders by Rs 102.50. As a result, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will cost consumers 2355.50 from May 1 onwards. Similarly, a 5kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 655 now.

"The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked to Rs 2355.50 from Rs 2253; a 5kg LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 655 now," news agency ANI reported.

With this, the prices of LPG cylinders for commercial purposes across different states will increase. In Delhi the 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2355.50 as against the previous level of ₹2253 per cylinder. Also, the 5kg LPG cylinder in the national capital will be priced at ₹655 from now on. In Mumbai, commercial LPG price will cost ₹2,307 as against ₹2205 per cylinder. In Kolkata, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,455 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of ₹2,351. Similarly, in Chennai instead of ₹2,406, commercail LPG will cost ₹2,508 from May 1.

The hike in prices comes amid the increase in global energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and supply concerns emerging from the ongoing war.

It should be noted that this revision in prices has been done for commercial LPG cylinders and not in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders. The hike will not affect the consumers directly. However, it can affect the rates of the menu in restaurants, indirectly affecting the consumers.

The prices of LPG along with petrol and diesel have been increasing continuously after the assembly elections held in five states. On March 22, the price of subsidised domestic LPG cylinder was increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha