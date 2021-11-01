New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In yet another jolt for middle-men ahead of Diwali, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday increased the rates of the 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 266 with immediate effect. However, there was no change in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.

With this hike, a commercial LPG cylinder would now cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi. Earlier, it was priced at Rs 1,734 in the national capital. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, people would need to pay Rs 1,950, Rs 2,133 and Rs 2,073.50 respectively for a commercial LPG cylinder.

However, there was no change in rates of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders and it continues to be priced at Rs 899.50 in Delhi and Mumbai, Rs 926 in Kolkata and Rs 915.50 in Chennai respectively. Similarly, the domestic LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 893.50 in Gurugram, Rs 882.50 in Noida, Rs 922.50 in Lucknow, Rs 937 in Hyderabad and Rs 888.50 in Jaipur.

Why commercial cooking gas cylinder rates were hiked in India on Monday?

The major reason behind the hike in prices of commercial cooking gas cylinders is the high rates of international Brent crude. Currently, Brent crude rates are hovering around USD 84. This has also led to a consistent hike in petrol and diesel rates in India. However, immediate relief in rates of petrol, diesel or LPG cylinders is not expected soon as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries have decided not to increase the output of benchmark Brent crude.

The Centre has also hinted that it might not reduce taxes on petrol or diesel to cut the rates as it would be equivalent to "axing one's own feet". "I think this simplistic political narrative we get in India (that), 'Prices have gone up why don't you reduce your taxes'... so every time price goes up due to something else, it says you axe your own feet in the process," Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma