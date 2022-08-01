LPG Price Cut: Commercial Gas Cylinder Gets Cheaper | Check New Rates Here

The prices of 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder have been cut by Rs 36 in Delhi with effect from Monday, August 1. With this, an 19 kg commercial cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 1,976.5.

Meanwhile, this is the second time in a month when the prices of LPG have been slashed.

Before the cost reduction an 19 kg cylinder in Delhi rated Rs 2,012.50, while the same in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai cost Rs 2,132.00, 1,972.50, and Rs 2,177.50, respectively.

Earlier, in July price of an 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi was reduced by Rs 198. The same was slashed by Rs 135 with effect from June 1.

The cost differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT. Prices are higher in states with higher taxes.

The prices of the domestic cylinder, at the same time, will remain steady. Earlier, the prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg were raised by Rs 50 per unit on July 6. In May too, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised.

The prices of the same in the capital currently stand at Rs 1,053 per unit. Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively. Earlier, in May, the price of domestic cylinders was hiked by Rs 50 per liter for the first time on May 7. On May 19, the price of domestic LPG cylinders had gone up.