LPG Price Cut: Commercial Gas Cylinder Gets Cheaper Across India | Check New Rates

Indian oil marketing companies on Saturday slashed the price of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by Rs 25.5 per 19-kg cylinder in New Delhi with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹ 1,859.50 instead of ₹ 1,885 in Delhi.

Along side rate of the commercial cylinders, the rates of Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was also slashed by 4.5 per cent. Jet fuel price was cut by Rs 5,521.17, or 4.5 per cent, to Rs 115,520.27 per Kl in the national capital.

Let us inform you that this is the sixth reduction in the price of commercial LPG since June, in step with softening international energy prices.

Although, the rates of commercial cylinders have been slashed down by Rs 494.50 per 19-kg cylinder. However, the rates of LPG used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder. This is because the rates of domestic cooking gas were way lower than the cost and now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes in Kolkata, it has been slashed to ₹1,959 and in Mumbai, it will now cost ₹1811.50.

This revision comes exactly a month after the last slashing in price. On September 1, the per-unit cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was reduced by ₹ 91.50 taking the cost from ₹ 1,885 to ₹ 1,976 in Delhi.

For your information, let us tell you that LPG rates are revised once a month, and ATF prices are changed every fortnight. There was no change in jet fuel prices on September 16. Petrol and diesel prices, however, continued to remain on freeze for a record near six months. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62

