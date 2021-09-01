LPG Cylinder Rates: The LPG gas price has been increased for the second time within 15 days. Apart from this, commercial LPG gas price has also been hiked by Rs 75 per cylinder.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Punching another hole in the pocket of the common man, the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday increased the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across the country by Rs 25. The LPG gas price has been increased for the second time within 15 days. Earlier on August 17, the OMCs have increased the prices of the domestic gas cylinders. Apart from this, commercial LPG gas price has also been hiked by Rs 75 per cylinder.

After the recent hike in LPG cylinder rates, the non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now available at Rs 884.50. A similar cost will have to be paid by the residents of Mumbai where the non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder also cost Rs 859.50. Meanwhile, the LPG cylinder is the costliest in Kolkata where an individual has to pay Rs 911 for a cylinder, while the cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 900.50 in Chennai.

Check new LPG Cylinder rates here:

Gurgaon Rs 893.50

Noida Rs 882.50

Bangalore Rs 867.50

Bhubaneswar Rs 911.00

Chandigarh Rs 894.00

Hyderabad Rs 937.00

Jaipur Rs 888.50

Lucknow Rs 922.50

Patna Rs 983.00

Trivandrum Rs 894.00

Earlier in July, the price of cooking gas was increased by Rs 25.50. Thus, in the last two months, the price of LPG has gone up by Rs 75.

Meanwhile, in addition to the cooking gas rates, the prices of commercial gas cylinders used in restaurants and eateries have also gone up. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has gone up by Rs 75 to currently cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi, while the same costs a staggering amount of Rs 1,770.50 in Kolkata.

LPG cylinders are available at a fixed rate across the nation. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. LPG prices are revised at the beginning of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.

