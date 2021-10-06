New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the pocket of the common man is burdened by the additional expenses, the petroleum companies on Wednesday have hiked the prices of domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders across the country.

With the latest hike of Rs 15 on Wednesday, a 14.5 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 899.50, while the new rate of 5kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502 in the national capital. In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the rates of the domestic cooking gas cylinders will be the same as Delhi and can be bought at Rs 899.50.

Meanwhile, with today's hike, the LPG cylinder in Kolkata will be available at Rs 926 which is the highest among the metro cities across the country. In Chennai, a 14.5 kg cooking gas will be priced at Rs 915.50 after the recent hike.

Check LPG Cylinder Rates in your city here:

New Delhi - Rs 899.50

Mumbai - Rs 899.50

Gurgaon - Rs 893.50

Bengaluru - Rs 887.50

Chandigarh - Rs 894.00

Jaipur - Rs 888.50

Patna - Rs 974.50

Kolkata - Rs 926.00

Chennai - Rs 900.50

Noida - Rs 882.50

Bhubaneshwar - Rs 886.00

Hyderabad - Rs 937.00

Lucknow - Rs 922.50

Trivandrum - Rs 894.00

The two main factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate. The last time the LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 was on September 1. It was the second hike undertaken by oil marketing companies (OMCs) within one month and the third in less than months.

Petrol and Diesel Rates hiked for the third consecutive day:

The hike comes after the fuel price rise today for the third consecutive day. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. There are at least 14 major cities where petrol price has crossed the three-figure mark. The highest retail price of petrol is Rs 114.20 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar.

Petrol prices in the national capital, increased by 30 paise per litre, reached a new high of Rs 102.94 per litre on Wednesday. The price of diesel, increased by 35 paise, stands at Rs 91.42 per litre in New Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol prices have been increased by 29 paise. It is now being sold at Rs 108.96 per litre and diesel prices have become dearer by 37 paise and are at Rs 99.17 a litre today.

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai were at Rs 100.49 and Rs 95.93 respectively while in Kolkata petrol and diesel stood at Rs 103.65 and Rs 94.53 per litre respectively. Petrol price was increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 36 paise per litre in Kolkata, while in Chennai petrol was up by Rs 26 paise and diesel by Rs 34 paise.

Check fuel rates in your city here:

CITY PETROL (PER LITRE) DIESEL (PER LITRE) NEW DELHI Rs. 102.94 Rs. 91.42 MUMBAI Rs. 108.96 Rs.99.17 KOLKATA Rs. 103.65 Rs. 94.53 CHENNAI Rs. 100.49 Rs.95.93 BENGALURU Rs. 106.52 Rs.97.03 PATNA Rs. 105.92 Rs.97.88





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan