New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a big relief to crores of consumers, the government on Wednesday evening announced a slash in the prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 10, bringing the LPG cylinder rates down from Rs 819 per cylinder to Rs 809 per cylinder. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said that the change in the rates will be effective from today, April 1, 2021.

"The price of domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 10 per cylinder from Rs 819 per cylinder to Rs 809 per cylinder in Delhi, effective from April 1. The same reduction has been carried out in other markets," the IOC said in a statement.

Prices of crude oil and petroleum products have been on a constant uptrend since November 2020. As India is largely import-dependent on crude oil and the prices are market-linked, the increase in international prices resulted in an increase in the domestic price of petroleum products, the IOC said.

However, due to growing worries about rising COVID cases in Europe and Asia and concerns over the side effects of the vaccine, prices of crude oil and petroleum products in the international market softened in the second fortnight of March 2021, it added.

Check rates of LPG cylinder in your city here:

City Apr 2021 Mar 2021 New Delhi Rs 809.00 Rs 819.00 Kolkata Rs 835.50 Rs 845.50 Mumbai Rs 809.00 Rs 819.00 Chennai Rs 825.00 Rs 835.00 Gurugram Rs 818.00 Rs 828.00 Noida Rs 807.00 Rs 817.00 Bengaluru Rs 812.00 Rs 822.00 Chandigarh Rs 818.50 Rs 828.50 Patna Rs 907.50 Rs 917.50

The IOC further informed that oil companies have reduced the Retail Selling Price (RSP) of diesel and petrol by 60 paise per litre and 61 paise per litre respectively in the national capital over the last few days.

LPG prices had gone up by Rs 125 per 14.2-kg cylinder since the beginning of February, price data from state-owned oil marketing companies showed. LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country. The government, however, gives a small subsidy to select customers.

However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the past couple of years. So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers since May 2020 and all LPG users pay the market price, which has now been reduced to Rs 809.



