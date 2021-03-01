LPG Cylinder Rates: According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, a 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 819.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In yet another blow to the salaried class, the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders (14.2 kg) were hiked by Rs 25 in Delhi on Monday. This is the second hike in the rates of LPG cylinder in four days.

According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, a 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder in the national capital will now cost Rs 819.

Since February, cooking gas rates in Delhi have been hiked thrice. The prices were first hiked by Rs 25 on February 4 and then by Rs 50 on February 14. On February 25, the prices were once again hiked by Rs 25.

Prices have been on the rise since December and rates have cumulatively gone up by Rs 150 per cylinder.

The hike comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices have been rising in India amid price rise in global market. Though fuel rates in India have remained stable over the last two days.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hints at reducing fuel rates in India

Last week, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan hinted that fuel rates in India will decrease with the end of the winter season.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

He also explained why the North-eastern Region (NER) which includes Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim are important for oil and gas sector of the country.

"The first oil deposits in the country were discovered near the town of Digboi and Duliajan areas of Assam and around 18 per cent of the country's oil resources are located in the northeast east region (NER). Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura are the areas that are full of oil and gas fields," he said.

"When the Modi government came in power in 2014 we decided to create an infrastructure of the crude pipeline, gas pipeline, increase our exploration, refining and gas production capacity," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma