LPG Cylinder Rates: This is the third consecutive hike in the rates of the domestic gas cylinder in February.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Thursday again increased the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder rates by Rs 25 in the national capital taking the rates of 14.2 Kg cylinder to Rs 794. This is the third consecutive hike in the rates of the domestic gas cylinder in February.

The latest hike takes the cumulative hike to Rs 100 per cylinder in a month. First, it was increased on February 4 by Rs 25 (cost: Rs 719) and then on February 14 by Rs 50 (cost: Rs 769). Since December cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 200 per cylinder.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan