New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what might affect thousands of people across the country, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday hiked the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders (19 kilograms) for commercial customers by Rs 17.

However, the prices of LPG cylinders (14.2 kilograms) remains unchanged at after two straight hikes. In Delhi and Mumbai, a 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder will continue to cost Rs 694. Meanwhile, it would cost Rs 720.50 and Rs 710.00 in Kolkata and Chennai respectively.

On the other hand, 19 kilograms LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1349 in Delhi after the hike. In Kolkata, it will cost around Rs 1,410 (an increase by Rs 22.50) while it would cost Rs 1,297.50 in Mumbai (an increase by Rs 17). Meanwhile, a 19 kilograms LPG cylinder has become costlier by Rs 16.50 in Chennai and would now cost Rs 1463.50.

How can I check the latest price of LPG cylinders in my city?

To check the latest price of LPG cylinders in your city, you would need to visit the government oil marketing companies' website. You can check the latest price there which is revised on a monthly basis depending upon the prices of crude oil in international markets.

Notably, prices of non-subsidised 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder remained unchanged since May. However, the prices were revised on December 1 and December 15 because of a rise in the cost of crude oil and various other factors.

Meanwhile, the central government had eliminated the need to provide subsidy on domestic cooking gas in September this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has allocated Rs 40,915 crore as petroleum subsidy for FY21, a 6 per cent increase from Rs 38,569 crore allocated for the last fiscal. Out of this, the allocation for LPG subsidy has been increased to Rs 37,256.21 crore for the current year.

