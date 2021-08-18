LPG Cylinder Rates: As per the notification by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the new LPG cylinder price rates will be effective from August 17.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In another dent in the pocket of the common man, the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) have again raised the price of the non-subsidised LPG cylinder by Rs 25. This is the second straight month when the OMCs have increased by the rates of the cooking gas. As per the notification by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the new LPG cylinder price rates will be effective from August 17.

After the recent hike, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 859.50 a piece in the national capital. A similar cost will have to be paid by the residents of Mumbai where the non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder also cost Rs 859.50. Meanwhile, the LPG cylinder is the costliest in Kolkata where an individual has to pay Rs 886.5 for a cylinder, while the cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 875.50 in Chennai.

Check rates in your city here:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From August 17 July 1 June 1 Delhi 859.50 834.50 809 Kolkata 886 861 835 Mumbai 859.50 834.50 809 Chennai 875.50 850.50 825

Bihar LPG Cylinder rates:

5 kg domestic cylinder - Rs 353.50 - hiked by Rs 9

14.2 kg domestic cylinder - Rs 958.00 - hiked by Rs 25

19 kg commercial cylinder - Rs 1,836.00 - decreased by Rs 5

47.5 kg commercial cylinder - Rs 4,584.50 - decreased by Rs 12

The prices of domestic cooking gas were last hiked on July 1 by Rs 25.50, when a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder had cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of LPG cylinders has been risen by Rs 165. On August 1, the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked, however, the price of LPG domestic cooking gas remained unchanged.

Currently, the government provides 12 subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms to a household every year. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. PG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

The hike in the LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel rates are at record highs across the country. Petrol prices have already crossed the RS 100 mark in the country while the diesel is about to touch the grim milestone of the three digit mark in almost every city in the country.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan