New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The rates of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder were hiked across India on Tuesday morning by Rs 50 due to the ongoing volatility in the international market amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the new rates, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi. In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the rates stand at Rs 949.50, Rs 976, and Rs 965.50 respectively.

This is the first hike in LPG rates since October 6 last year. LPG prices had reached close to Rs 100 per cylinder last year, before criticism halted the revision in rates.

Earlier in the day, petrol and diesel prices were also hiked by 80 paise a litre after more than four months. According to the revised rates, petrol will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre in Delhi while diesel rates have surged to Rs 87.47.

Both LPG and auto fuel prices had been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling, first because of demand returning with economies globally rebounding from the pandemic induced slowdown and then due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates.

However, the government pays no subsidy on LPG in most cities and the price of the refill that consumers, including the poor women who got free connection under the much-talked Ujjwala scheme, is the same as non-subsidised or market price LPG.

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said a 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.

These rates corresponded to Brent soaring to a peak of USD 86.40 per barrel on October 26, 2021. Brent was at USD 82.74 on November 5, 2021, before it started to fall and touched USD 68.87 a barrel in December.

International oil prices started rising again this year and jumped to a 13-year high of USD 140 per barrel earlier this month. Brent was trading at USD 118.59 per barrel on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma