After the rates of the cooking gas were hiked, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 834.50, while in Kolkata, the LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 835.50.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a major blow for the common man, the oil marketing companies on Thursday increased the domestic LPG Cylinder price by Rs 25. After the rates of the cooking gas were hiked, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 834.50, while in Kolkata, the LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 835.50.

In Mumbai, a domestic cooking gas tank will cost Rs 834.50. In Chennai, people will have to shell out Rs 850.50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. The price of the commercial cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 84 by the oil marketing companies. With the latest price hike, LPG prices have gone up by Rs 140 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the last six months.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From July 1 June 1 May 1 Delhi 834.50 809 809 Kolkata 835.50 835 835 Mumbai 834.50 809 809 Chennai 850.50 825 825 (Source: iocl.com)

The hike in the LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel rates are at record highs across the country. Petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai and are inching towards the 3-figure mark in the other metro cities.

There was no change in the price of the subsidized cylinder in May, however, a deduction of Rs 10 was made in April. The price of LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 694 in January this year, which was increased to Rs 719 per cylinder in February. On February 15, the price was increased to Rs 769. After this, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 794. In March, the price of LPG cylinders was increased to Rs 819 in Delhi.

The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. Customers have to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month and is determined broadly by factors such as foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices.

Posted By: Talib Khan