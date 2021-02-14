New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 50 in Delhi on Sunday. The 14.2 kilogram domestic cylinder will be sold at Rs 769 in the national capital from 12 am on February 15, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

This is the second time in this month that the price of LPG cylinder has been hiked in the national capital. The rates were surged by Rs 25 per unit in Delhi and other metro cities on February 4 amid the rise in fuel prices. Here are the prices of the LPG cylinder in the metro cities after Sunday's revision:

Delhi: Rs 769

Mumbai: Rs 719

Kolkata: Rs 745.50

Chennai: Rs 735

The prices are determined by state-run oil companies and determined on monthly basis. The hike depends on the international benchmark and exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar. Though there was no hike in prices in the month of January, the rates had gone up by Rs 100 a cylinder in Delhi through two hikes on December 2 and December 15. The latest surge has come at a time when petrol and diesel prices have touched new highs. The prices were hiked by 29 paise in the national capital, taking the cost to Rs 88.73, while diesel prices increased by 32 paise, taking the rates to Rs 79.06. In Mumbai, the a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.21, while Diesel costs Rs 86.04.

The Indian government provides subsidy on the LPG cylinders, though millions of families across the country have voluntary given up the concession under the government's Give Up LPG subsidy campaign. This has eased the burden on the government and helped it provide cooking gas connections to poor families in rural households free of cost.

