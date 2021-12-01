New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Coming as a big shock for the common man, on the very first day of December, LPG prices have hiked. The government oil marketing companies have announced an increase in the prices of LPG gas cylinders, effective from today (December 1).

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has increased the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder. In Delhi, it is increased by Rs 100.50 per cylinder. This means you will get a commercial gas cylinder in Delhi for Rs 2101.

Earlier, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Delhi on 31 October 2021 was Rs 1734 which increased to Rs 2000.50 on 1 November. There was an increase of Rs 266.50 during this period. This month, the prices have increased again by more than Rs 100.

With this, the prices of commercial cylinders, food, and drink outside will become expensive. In September and October also, petroleum companies had increased the price of commercial gas cylinders. The price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder was increased by Rs 43 on September 1 and Rs 75 on October 1.

No change in domestic cylinder

The state-owned oil companies have not increased the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg. There has been no change in its price. The price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Delhi remains unchanged at Rs 899.50. The price of an LPG cylinder in Kolkata is Rs 926, in Mumbai Rs 899.50. Its price in Chennai is Rs 915.50.

Price in other cities

The price of a commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata increased by Rs 101 to Rs 2,174.5. In Mumbai, it has gone up to Rs 2,051. Earlier, commercial cylinders were available in the city for Rs 1,950. Similarly, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has gone up to Rs 2,234.50. Earlier the price was Rs 2,133.

