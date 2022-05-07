New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In another jolt to the pocket of the common man, the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) on Saturday hiked the price of 14.2 kg domestic Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai among other cities.

With today's hike, the domestic LPG Cylinder in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 999.50. The price hike in cooking gas added more woes to the general public who are already troubled with the soaring petrol and diesel prices.

Earlier, on March 22, the price of domestic LPG was increased by Rs 50. There was no increase in the price of this cylinder in the month of April. However, the 19-kg commercial cylinder rates witnessed hikes in March, April and May.

On May 1 hiked by Rs 102.50 taking the price to Rs 2,355.50. Earlier, a 19-kg commercial cylinder was retailing at Rs 2,253. In April, the OMCs had increased the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253, a month after the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022. Also, the price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655 on May 1.

The recent hikes in oil and gas prices can be linked to a sharp increase in global energy prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine situation that has led to supply worries. The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.

Check Domestic LPG Cylinder rates in your city here:

Delhi: Rs 999.50 per cylinder

Mumbai: Rs 999.50 per cylinder

Kolkata: Rs 1,026 per cylinder

Chennai: Rs 1,015.50 per cylinder

Noida: Rs 997.50 per cylinder

Lucknow: Rs 1,037.50 per cylinder

