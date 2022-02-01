New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: LPG Cylinder Rates- Hours ahead of Union Budget 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is ready for presenting the paperless budget in the parliament today. In a big relief to all, the prices of LPG Cylinders have been slashed.

The Oil marketing companies on Tuesday released the prices of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder which has been cut by Rs 91.5. From February 1, the changes in the price will come into effect.

New Slashed Prices of Commercial LPG Cylinders:

Meanwhile, Indian Oil (IOC) has cut the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder by Rs 91.5. After which the price of 19 kg gas cylinder in New Delhi became Rs 1907.

The price of commercial gas cylinders in Kolkata has come down by Rs 89 to Rs 1987. In Mumbai it went from became Rs 1948.5 to Rs 1857. At the same time, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has gone up to Rs 2080.5 with a deduction of Rs 50.5.

No Changes in Price of Domestic Cylinders:

As per the new prices, there has been no change in the price of the domestic non-subsidized cylinders (LPG Gas cylinder). So the rate of non-subsidized remains (14.2 kg) Indane domestic cylinder in Delhi will be available at ₹899.50. At the same time, the people of Kolkata will get a domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg for ₹926. In Mumbai, the price of a non-subsidized LPG cylinder will be the same as in Delhi, while in Chennai it will cost ₹915.50.

Earlier, in January 2022, that is the start of the year, the price of Commercial LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 102.50. In this sequence, the price of gas cylinders has been cut even before the budget is presented on the first day of February.

On the other hand, due to elections in 5 states nearing, there are chances that government might slash the prices of Domestic cylinders too but if not, the prices are likely to remain stable for now. The Prices of LPG cylinder is revised monthly for all the states and Union Territories in India.

