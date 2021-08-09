Indane is offering customers the option to book LPG cylinders through missed call facility. This means your new Indane LPG connection is just a missed call away. All you need to do is to dial 8454955555 and get an LPG connection at your doorstep.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has a good news for its customers. The LPG distribution vertical of the oil and petroleum company, Indane is offering customers the option to book cylinders through missed call facility. This means your new Indane LPG connection is just a missed call away. All you need to do is to dial 8454955555 and get an LPG connection at your doorstep. Existing customers can also book refills by giving us a missed call from their registered number.

This service of booking LPG refilling through missed calls was launched by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in January 2021. It is said to benefit those who are not proficient in IVRS.

Here's how to book LPG cylinder through missed call:

If you are an existing customer of Indian Oil Corporation's Indane you can place an order for the refilling of LPG cylinders by giving a missed call on 8454955555. However, make sure that you use your registered mobile number to give the missed call.

You can also get a new LPG connection by doing the same. Indane is also allowing customers to get new LPG connections by giving a missed call on the same number.

How does it work?

Once you give a missed call on the said number, a company executive will contact you. They will provide a new gas connection after verifying Aadhaar Card and address. If you already have a connection and want to refill it, all you have to do is to give a missed call on the number. Remember to use your registered number to give the missed call. Otherwise, the company will not be able to identify your credentials. What's more interesting is that you can also get a second LPG connection at the same address. For this, you will be required to give your Aadhar card and a copy of the connection documents to the gas agency for verification.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha