LPG Commercial Cylinder Rates Slashed By Rs 115.50 | Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Here

OIL MARKETING companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 115.50 with immediate effect. A 19 commercial LPG cylinder will cost 1,744 instead of Rs 1,859 in Delhi with the revised price.

In line with softening global energy prices, this is the seventh price cut for commercial LPG since June. Overall, prices per 19-kg cylinder have decreased by 610.

In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, the cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder of indane will decrease by Rs 115.5, Rs 113, Rs 115.5, and Rs 116.5, respectively. The prices will be applicable from November 1.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT, in Mumbai, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,696, in Kolkata, it will cost Rs 1,846 while in Chennai, a 19 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,893.

Notably, there is no change in the prices of the domestic cylinders since July, while the prices for commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed drastically in the last few months. On July 6, prices of domestic 14.2 kg liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were raised by Rs 50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit. While, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

Earlier in October, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas gave a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the losses incurred in domestic LPG business.

The approval would help the state-run oil companies to continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies and also supporting the procurement of Make in India products, the official statement said, ANI quoted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting which said the grant will be distributed among Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).