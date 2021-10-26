New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: A Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is one of the essential documents nowadays. It is required during financial transactions, such as opening a bank account, investing, etc. Hence, when it gets lost, damaged or misplaced, it becomes problematic and can put a full stop to several works.

Having said that, there are several ways to get a duplicate PAN card, either via Tax Department's e-filling portal. However, there can be a possibility that the signature provides while applying changes over time. So, during such times NSDL has introduced an option to get a duplicate PAN card via the Aadhaar card.

Here we have brought you a step-by-step guide to download Duplicate Pan Card via Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official TIN-NSDL website of the Income Tax Department--tin-nsdl.com

Step 2: Fill in asked information such as PAN, Aadhaar number, DOB and GSTIN

Step 3: Select the ‘Terms and conditions’ declaration and enter the Captcha code.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Step 5: Next choose the option for One Time Password on your registered contact number and email ID.

Step 6: Enter OTP and click on the ‘Validate’ button to send the request to issue a PAN card via an Aadhaar card.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Once the whole process is completed, you will receive an SMS with the acknowledgement number on your registered number or e-mail id.

Fee Required: If in case, you want to issue a PAN card then, the minimum fee for sending the card to your address in the card reprint is Rs 50 to send in India and Rs 959 to send out of India.

Card dispatch: The Reprint Card will be sent to the address available in the Income Tax Department database.

