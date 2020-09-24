The Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) can help those people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The central government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, several people across the country lost their jobs because of the stringent lockdown that was imposed on March 24, facing a lot of difficulties.

However, the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) can help those people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

Under the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana, the central government will provide 50 per cent of salaries for three months to those people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus crisis and are insured under the scheme. The scheme will be applicable to those people who lost their jobs from March 24 to December 31 this year.

It should be noted that the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) – which had launched the scheme – has also increased the unemployment allowance. Earlier, it was 25 per cent which has been increased to 50 per cent. The move will likely benefit 40 lakh employees working in the industrial sector.

The ESIC has also decided to extend the scheme till June 30, 2021. Instead of the relief becoming payable 90 days after unemployment, it shall become due for payment after 30 days, the ESIC added.

Here’s how to claim:

According to ESIC, nominees under the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana can directly submit their claim to the branch office of the organisation. As per the new terms and policies, instead of sending the claim to the old employer, the relief amount will be paid directly to the insured's bank account, which will provide immediate relief to the beneficiary.

"The IP should have insurable employment for a minimum period of 2 years before his/her employment and should have contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding to unemployment and minimum 78 days in one of the remaining 3 contribution periods in two years prior to unemployment," the ESIC had said in a statement earlier.

