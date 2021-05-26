E-Aadhaar Card: One can simply download the digital copy of the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) Card or Aadhaar Card by following these simple steps.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial documents one must possess to avail various services, of the government’s or otherwise. Aadhaar Card is required for most tasks at hand: from opening a bank account to admission in schools/colleges, to avail most services, governmental or otherwise. Aadhaar Card, once lost, becomes a matter of incredible worry for a person.

Here is why losing the physical copy of an Aadhaar Card is no more a problem. One can simply download the digital copy of the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) Card or Aadhaar Card by following these simple steps:

Here is how you can download the digital copy of your Aadhar Card, also known as e-aadhaar:

1. To download e-aadhaar or the digital copy of Aadhar Card, visit the UIDAI website, uidai.gov.in

2. You will see a tab titled ‘My aadhaar’. Please click on that.

3. Go to ‘Get Aadhar’ section and choose the option which says ‘download aadhaar’.

4. Choose any option among Aadhar number, Enrolment ID or the Virtual ID. Whichever of the three is available with you put in that number there.

5. Write the captcha in the box following which you will receive an OTP on your number already connected with your Aadhaar card.

6. Please enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Following this, you will be able to download your Aadhar Card.

How to open the downloaded copy of the Aadhaar Card

The pdf copy of the Aadhaar Card can be opened only after entering the password. The password to open the Aadhar Card file comprises the first four letters of your name and the year of your birth. After entering this, you will be able to open the digital copy of your Aadhar Card.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan