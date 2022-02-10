New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card is one of the most essential documents an Indian citizen holds. The document is required in every field, from taking loans to buying a car, the card is required in every official work. The Aadhaar card-issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has digitised various processes linked to the document.

UIDAI has also given a direct link through which one can download the 12 digits unique ID. Even if you lose your Aadhaar card, you can easily retrieve it by following these simple steps.

Here’s how you can download the document in a few simple steps, in case you misplaced it:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the option of ''Get Aadhaar' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, you have to enter Aadhaar number and the security code which is displayed on the page

Step 4:Enter the OTP and click on 'Verify and download'

Step 5: Once the details entered by you are verified, you will find the PDF of the Aadhaar card in your Downloads folder

Step 6: The PDF will be password protected. In order to unlock the PDF you have to enter eight characters — a combination of the first four letters of your name written on the Aadhaar card in capital letters and year of birth in YYYY format as your password.

Step 7: Once you have unlocked the Aadhaar card, you can retain the document from your download folder or save it on your mail.

If in case you face any problem, then UIDAI has already issued a hotline number 1947 for queries related to the Aadhaar card. Currently, the Aadhar issuing body is preparing to make the document mandatory for more tasks by collaborating with organizations like the United Nations and World Bank.

