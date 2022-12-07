Loan EMIs To Go Up As RBI Increases Repo Rate

EMIs for all loans and borrowings will go up owing to the increase in repo rate.

THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA hiked the key policy repo rate by 35 basis points in an announcement that culminated the sitting of the Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesdsay. This is the fifth consecutive hike since May. What does it translate for the common citizen?

The repo rate, also known as the policy rate, is the rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks. Post today’s announcement, the repo rate stands at 6 per cent. Earlier, the rate had been increased in May, June, August and September.

Loans and EMIs

Increase in the repo rate directly results in banks retail banks increasing their own borrowing rates. And as banks raise interest rates, existing borrowers may experience a rise in EMIs even more. The RBI rate hike affects all types of loans, including mortgages, vehicle loans, student loans, personal loans, business loans, credit cards, etc.

Additionally, a higher cost of borrowing deters the average person from making non-essential purchases, resulting in a lower consumption of goods and services. As a result, both the supply and demand chains are impacted to a great degree.

Inflation

The consecutive increases in the rate over such a short period are expected to have an unplanned negative effect on economic growth. Nevertheless, these measures are crucial to address inflation.

While the inflation-growth scenario has improved, it is not yet in RBI’s comfort zone. Moreover, it should be noted that most agencies have toned down India’s growth forecasts for the current fiscal year.

Savings, deposits and consumer spending

A hike in the repo rate augurs well for investments in savings accounts and fixed deposits. Savings are likely to return higher interest rates.

Higher borrowing costs and limited liquidity restricts large purchases, reducing the demand for goods and services. This particularly impacts those with lower purchasing power.

Why increase the rate?

While an increase in repo rate impacts the sentiments of both producers and consumers as the cost of funds keeps increasing, taming inflation eventually leads to increased consumption capacity for the average person.