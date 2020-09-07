Jagran has learnt that Vodafone Idea will announce a new brand identity instead of making any fund-raising related announcements immediately.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Telecom operator VodafoneIdea, fighting for relevance in the Indian market after Jio's entry, on Monday rebranded itself as one single brand 'Vi' (read we) as part of its "strategic initiative". There are speculations that the company, struggling to pay the government's AGR dues, may announce some investments. However, Jagran has learnt that Vodafone Idea will announce a new brand identity instead of making any fund-raising related announcements immediately.

Below are the updates on the big VodafoneIdea announcement

12:45 pm: VodafoneIdea is currently trading at 12.55, up 0.50 points or 4.15 per cent from its previous closing at 12.05.

12:40 pm: "The world had never ever seen a merger and integration of this size and scale in the telecom sector," Kumar Mangalam Birla.

12:35 pm: Stores of VodafoneIdea have already started redesigning its stores in line with the new brand identity.

12:28 pm: Voda Idea CEO Takkar said that VodafoneIdea under the new brand VI will launch a cheaper tariff at Rs 114 to take on rival Airtel and Jio's Rs 157 and Rs 140 plan.

12:24 pm: "We stand committed to partner govt to accelerate progression towards digital economy," Birla said.

12:20 pm: "Both Vodafone and Idea have set new benchmarks in network experience, rural connectivity, customer service, enterprise mobility solutions and many more," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, also parent of VIL.

12:15 pm: BREAKING: Vodafone Idea has launched new unified brand VI. The company said they have completed network integration in record time.

12:00 pm: Photos of the new VI logo are circulating on social media ahead of the telecom firm's likely announcement of new brand identity.

11:45 am: Big announcement from VodafoneIdea likely today.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma