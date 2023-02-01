LIVE BLOG

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Income Tax Slabs As Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget Today

Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 08:04 AM IST
Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Income Tax Slabs As Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget Today

Union Budget 2023-24, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Live News Latest Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address. This year's budget session is going to have 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on April 6.

01 February 2023

  • 08:04 AM

    Union Budget 2023

    Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Jagran English. We will be covering every hook and crook of the Union Budget 2023 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Stay tuned to catch all the live updates from her budget speech.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.