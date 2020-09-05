The main aim behind releasing the guidelines was increase the competition among states to improve business climate in order to attract domestic and global investors.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The commerce and industry will release the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business today. The rankings will be released by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Centre had released the ranking last time in July 2018 and Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart. Andhra Pradesh was followed by Telangana and Haryana.

The main aim behind releasing the guidelines was increase the competition among states to improve business climate in order to attract domestic and global investors.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma