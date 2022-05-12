New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed on May 9 (Monday), bidders are now anxiously waiting for the share allotment status, which might take place on Thursday (May 12). Those who have applied for the public issue will be able to check the IPO allotment status online by either logging in at the BSE website, or the official website of its registrar KFin Technologies Limited.

Earlier, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said that the allotment of the IPO share will be done on May 12 and the refunds will be processed soon thereafter.

"The LIC IPO offer opened on May 4. It closed on May 9 at 7 pm. Tremendous response from all categories of investors including policyholders and others like retail and QIB has been seen in the IPO. The LIC IPO is expected to deepen the capital markets," Pandey had said while addressing a conference. Here's a look at how bidders can check their LIC IPO allotment status on BSE. 1. Click the BSE link (bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx) 2. From the list, choose LIC IPO 3. Enter your IPO details like application number, PAN card details 4. Clear the 'I'm not a robot' button 5. You will be able to see your LIC IPO allotment status now. Furthermore, for those who are looking to check their LIC IPO allotment status on the KFintech website, here's a step-by-step guide. 1. Login at the direct KFintech link (ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx) 2. Click on LIC IPO 3. Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN 4. Enter LIC IPO application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN 5. Fill Captcha 6. Click on 'Submit' button Meanwhile, following a 6-day bidding process that opened on May 4, the LIC IPO was subscribed 2.95 times on the final day. The policyholder bucket was subscribed 6.11 times while the employees' portion saw bidding of 4.39 times. The retail investors' bid was subscribed 1.99 times and the non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 2.91 times. Meanwhile, following a 6-day bidding process that opened on May 4, the LIC IPO was subscribed 2.95 times on the final day. The policyholder bucket was subscribed 6.11 times while the employees' portion saw bidding of 4.39 times. The retail investors' bid was subscribed 1.99 times and the non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 2.91 times.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha