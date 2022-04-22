New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Union government is expected to announce the launch date of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) soon. A decision to launch the LIC IPO will be taken by the end of this week, a senior Finance Ministry official told Business Today TV earlier this week. The LIC IPO launch was scheduled for March, however, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the grand initial share sale was postponed.

"A decision on the timing of the IPO will be taken this week," the official said.

“LIC is already a mature company and has witnessed growth in business since its inception. The market will have to be evaluated keeping in view the growth potential," he added stating that it would be difficult to decide whether the government should go ahead with demand from retail and domestic investors or wait for geopolitical tensions to ease and FIIs to return to the market.

The official also further said that the price of the IPO will have to be fixed in such a way that the stock gains momentum on the day of listing and the investors get rewarded.

All you need to know

LIC IPO Date:

The Centre has time till May 12 to launch the LIC's IPO without filing a fresh Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). If the time frame is delayed LIC will have to file a fresh draft red herring prospectus with SEBI.

Also if the LIC IPO is delayed this time, it will be stretched till the next August-September as fresh DRHP will have to be filed with SEBI with a fresh valuation after the quarterly results are out.

LIC IPO Size:

According to a Bloomberg report, the government may cut the LIC IPO size by 40 per cent. It was expected to garner over Rs 60,000 crore by selling about 31.6 crore or 5 per cent stake in LIC. However, the government instead is looking to raise Rs 30,000 crore through the LIC's IPO, the Bloomberg report said. Despite the reduction, LIC IPO would be the biggest share sale in the history of the Indian stock market.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha