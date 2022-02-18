New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recently filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via an Initial Public Offering (IPO), which consists of an offer for sale of up to 316.25 million shares by the Government of India. The LIC IPO is likely to hit the D-street in march.

Here's all you need to know before investing in the LIC IPO.

What is the LIC IPO?

LIC has always been a government-controlled entity. An IPO occurs when a company decides to go public, i.e. list on the stock exchange. The purpose of this IPO is to ensure more discipline and transparency in the company's operations and give retail investors a chance to invest in the company. However, it must be noted that a public offering does not signify LIC's privatization. Rather, it means that the government plans to sell a part of its stake through this IPO.

What are the requirements?

To invest in the IPO, policyholders must have two things: the policyholder's PAN should be updated on the LIC portal, and he/she should have a Demat account.

How can Policyholders check PAN-LIC status?

1. Visit https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus

2. Enter your Policy Number, Date of Birth, and PAN information, as well as the captcha. Then press the Submit button.

LIC IPO size

The government is planning to offload around 5 percent of the shares it owns in LIC. The embedded value of the company has been estimated at over Rs 5 trillion. The valuation of LIC IPO will be around three to five times the embedded value. The valuation of the mega LIC IPO could be around Rs 15 trillion. The government may sell 316 million shares.

Category-wise reserved portion

The IPO will have a 50% reservation for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while not less than a 15% portion of the IPO will be reserved for non-institutional investors (NII). This will leave 35% of the public issue reserved for retail investors. Policyholders of the state-run insurance company will also have a quota reserved in the LIC IPO along with employees of LIC.

Number of IPO Investors

LIC IPO can add ₹20 crore investors. If the government creates some incentive by providing reservations for unitholders, this can potentially increase interest rates offered to investors. Up to 10% of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders, while the government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control thereby safeguarding policyholders’ investment.

Why is the IPO a big deal?

LIC has an AUM (Asset Under Management) of around Rs. 31 Lakh crore. With 24 life insurance companies in India, LIC commands a market share of 70%. The company collected first-year premiums of Rs. 1.78 lakh crore in FY-2020, which was higher than the previous year. LIC is the largest institutional investor in the country, with a total investment of nearly Rs.120 Lakh crore. Finally, the total net premium collected by LIC is over three times more than the preceding three largest insurers, namely: SBI Life, ICICI Pru, and HDFC Life

Posted By: Sugandha Jha