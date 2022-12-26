LIC Housing Finance: Home Loans Get Costlier By 0.35%

A WEEK after HDFC increased the rate of interest charged for home loans by 0.35 per cent, LIC Housing Finance has also increased its lending rate by the same percentage points. This comes as a blow to those planning to avail of a loan from LIC.

In a statement, the company said that it is increasing the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR) by 0.35 per cent, which is the interest rate linked to its loans. With this, the minimum interest rate of LIC Housing Finance stands at 8.65 per cent.

The company's managing director and chief executive Y Vishwanath Goud said the rate hike is in line with the market conditions adding that the current figures for buying houses are continuously getting stronger.

This development was not altogether unexpected; after all, the Reserve Bank of India had hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points in the first week of December. Since banks and other financial companies pass the burden of borrowing rates to customers, it is no surprise that the amount for Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) is increasing.

Before the hike came into effect, interest rates by LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) started at 8.30 per cent per annum. The company had a maximum tenure of 30 years. Its home loan balance transfer or other-bank-takeover facility made it a popular choice for home loan seekers. Moreover, it provides home loans to pensioners as well.

LIC Housing Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 22,434.32 crore. Individual home loans constitute the majority of the company’s total loan composition. However, according to a report by Crisil, banks enjoy the dominant position – with a 62 per cent share as of March 2022. If housing finance companies are to corner a greater share, then according to Crisil, they “will need to realign their business models.”

Despite this, the assets under management (AUM) for housing finance companies such as LIC Housing Finance is set to grow 10-12 per cent for 2022-23 (compared to 8 per cent for the previous year) according to the global analytics company.

Traditionally, LIC Housing Finance has ridden on the demand for affordable housing and as such an increase in the minimum interest rate does not bode well for the common person.